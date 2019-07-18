Celtic: Jozo Simunovic banned for first two Premiership games

Jozo Simunovic, left, has played both of Celtic's competitive games so far this term

Jozo Simunovic will miss Celtic's first two Scottish Premiership matches of the season after being sent off during his side's pre-season game with St Gallen.

The Croat was dismissed for a high boot after consultation with VAR on 2 July.

The Swiss FA have reported the red card to their Scottish counterparts, meaning the 26-year-old will miss the games with St Johnstone and Motherwell.

Simunovic started both Celtic's Champions League first qualifying round matches with FK Sarajevo.

Speaking after the friendly, manager Neil Lennon said the club would "cross that bridge if we come to it" when asked if he feared a ban for the centre-back.

"I'm not sure how much contact there really was, so it seemed a bit harsh in a pre-season friendly," he said at the time.