Real Madrid's women's side sign Sweden international Kosovare Asllani

Kosovare Asllani scored three goals as Sweden finished third at the 2019 Women's World Cup

Real Madrid's women's side have made their first signing, with Sweden international Kosovare Asllani joining the club after leaving Linkopings.

Asllani, 29, scored for Sweden in their Women's World Cup third-place play-off win over England earlier this month.

She announced the move on Twitter, saying: "Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this team's journey from the very start."

Real Madrid agreed a takeover of women's team Deportivo Tacon in June.

Based in the Spanish capital, Tacon were promoted to the Primera Division last season and will train and play matches at Real's training ground next season.

Tacon will keep their name for the 2019-20 campaign, but the club will transition into being called Real Madrid in time for the 2020-21 season.