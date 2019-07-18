Nick Blackman: Maccabi Tel Aviv sign Derby County striker

Nick Blackman (centre) spent last season on loan at Spanish side Sporting Gijon

Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv have signed Derby County striker Nick Blackman on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Maccabi, scoring 10 goals in 13 league appearances.

Blackman cost the Rams £2.5m when he joined from Reading in January 2016 but scored just once in 29 appearances and spent last season on loan with Spanish second tier side Sporting Gijon.

"I'm really happy and proud to be back," he told the club website.