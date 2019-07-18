Premier Division: Candystripes have a point to prove - Devine

Barry McNamee and Jack Keaney in action at the Brandywell in March

Airtricity Premier Division - Derry City v Sligo Rovers Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 19 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine says his side have a 'point to prove' when Sligo Rovers visit the Brandywell on Friday night.

The Candystripes failed to impress during their goalless draw at the Showgrounds in May.

Derry beat Rovers 2-0 at home in March but Devine hopes for a more convincing performance this time out.

"I think the two games against Sligo have potentially been two of our lesser performances," said Devine.

He added: "I don't think we were poor, but we weren't great. We were disappointed, especially here at the Brandywell. With the way we played, we had to fix a few things at half-time because we were disappointed in the manner that we played."

The former goalkeeper was pleased to have walked away with a result at home but says his players must show the authority that was lacking at the Showgrounds.

Doubts over duo

"I thought we were disappointing in Sligo, with and without the ball," he said.

Devine could be without winger Darren McCauley, who picked up a knock in last week's draw with UCD, while Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is also a doubt.

Defender Eoin Toal misses out through suspension but Michael McCrudden could be available after returning from his honeymoon.

Rovers are without suspended duo Dante Leverock and David Cawley - Niall Morahan is on international duty but Buckley is set to welcome back Regan Donelon following the left-back's hamstring injury.