Samu Saiz: Girona sign midfielder from Leeds for undisclosed fee

Samu Saiz
Samu Saiz made 10 appearances on loan at Getafe last season

Girona have signed Leeds United midfielder Samu Saiz for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old Spaniard ended last season on loan with Getafe, scoring once in 10 appearances.

He joined Leeds from Huesca in July 2017 and scored five goals in 53 league games for the Championship side.

Girona, who were relegated from the Spanish top flight last season, are co-owned by Manchester City's parent company, the City Football Group.

