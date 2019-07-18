Jamaal Lascelles: Steve Bruce is a great manager and we should stay positive

Bruce has travelled to China for Saturday's friendly against West Ham United in Shanghai in the Premier League Asia Trophy

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has called criticism of the club "frustrating", saying that players and fans must support new boss Steve Bruce.

Some supporters have threatened to boycott the club after ex-Sunderland manager Bruce's appointment.

"It is frustrating because [the reaction to news] is never positive," Lascelles said.

"We're always being told we're not good enough or we're not doing something right [as a club]."

Many Newcastle fans expressed concerns after owner Mike Ashley failed to convince fan favourite Rafael Benitez to extend his stay as manager. The appointment of 58-year-old former Sunderland manager Bruce as Benitez's successor led to further criticism.

However, Lascelles, 25, speaking after Wednesday's 4-0 defeat by Wolves in Nanjing, suggested the focus needs to be on the future.

"You need to look forward, we've got a great manager coming in and we need to remain positive."

Steve Bruce - competitive record (all comps) Games: 904 Wins: 348 Draws: 227 Losses: 329 Win percentage: 38.5%

Lascelles also addressed recent negative press coverage that has suggested Newcastle could struggle next season and focussed on their transfer activity, with forwards Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon leaving the club - Perez signing for Leicester for £30m and Rondon departing at the end of his loan spell.

"As players we try to ignore all that and try to work hard and do the right things, that is all we can do, we can't control anything else," Lascelles added.

"It's going to be a new challenge, a whole new formation, tactics and instructions to what we've been used to the last few years."

Newcastle's 2019-20 Premier League campaign begins at home to Arsenal on 11 August.