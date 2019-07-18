Harry Winks: Spurs trophies 'round the corner' says England midfielder

Media playback is not supported on this device Everyone here wants to win trophies, says Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks feels it is only a matter of time before the club end their trophy drought under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino took charge in 2014 and led Spurs to the Champions League final in May, only to be beaten by Liverpool.

Their 2008 League Cup triumph remains Spurs' only trophy in two decades.

Winks, who started the 2-0 defeat by Liverpool, said: "As long as we keep believing in what we have to do... I'm sure [trophies] are round the corner."

"Everybody is ambitious in the squad," added the 23-year-old lifelong Spurs fan, who signed a new five-year contract with the club earlier this month.

"Of course there comes a time when players want to start winning trophies. But there is a bigger picture at Tottenham."

With their new 62,000-capacity stadium now open and £53.8m record signing Tanguy Ndomele added to Pochettino's squad, Tottenham look well placed to challenge near the top of the Premier League again this season, having finished in the top four for four seasons in a row for the first time since the 1960s.

Winks and Ndombele are both in a squad also including Toby Alderweireld and Cristian Eriksen that travelled to Singapore for the first game of the club's two-match tour of Asia, against Juventus on 21 July.

"You can feel the family atmosphere the manager has created," said Winks.

"Everyone gets on really well. There are no big egos - no-one gets on better with one person than anyone else.

"We obviously have incredible talent in the squad but when you have that, mixed with humble attitudes and players who want to improve, that can only breed success.

"The manager brought me through at the age of 17 to where I am today. It has been an incredible journey and one I want to stay on."