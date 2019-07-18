Bury: Creditors approve rescue plan but club still faces 12-point deduction

Bury won automatic promotion back to League One at the first attempt last season

Bury's creditors have approved a rescue plan to clear some of the Shakers' debts, meaning the League One club is set to receive a 12-point deduction.

Shakers owner Steve Dale put forward a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposal in June which would see the club's football creditors paid in full.

Unsecured creditors, including HMRC, will be paid 25% of the money owed.

CVA nominee Steven Wiseglass said the agreement "hopefully secures a brighter future" for the Shakers.

"The agreement means the club avoids going into administration or liquidation, and it provides a degree of financial certainty in that its historic debts will be dealt with," he added.

A CVA qualifies as an insolvency event under English Football League rules and means that the Shakers face a points penalty for next season.

A deduction would see them join local rivals Bolton Wanderers in starting the season on -12 points after the Trotters went into administration in May.

Bury are due to reappear in the High Court later in July after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill was adjourned for a third time.

The Shakers are looking for new ownership after Dale put the club up for sale in April.