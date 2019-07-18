Josh Bowler: Hull City sign Everton winger on season-long loan

Josh Bowler in action for Everton Under-23s
Josh Bowler predominantly plays on the right wing

Championship side Hull City have signed Everton winger Josh Bowler on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Toffees, having moved to Goodison Park in 2017.

However, he has been a regular for Everton Under-23s, who won the Premier League 2 title and the Premier League Cup this past season.

Bowler began his career at Queens Park Rangers, making his debut for the R's on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

