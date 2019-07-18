Theo Vassell: Macclesfield Town sign ex-Port Vale defender

From the section

Theo Vassell began his career in the youth ranks at Stoke City

Macclesfield Town have signed defender Theo Vassell on a free transfer following his departure from fellow League Two side Port Vale.

The 22-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Silkmen.

Vassell made 22 appearances in all competitions for Port Vale last season after joining the Valiants from non-league outfit Gateshead.

He has previously had spells with Oldham and Walsall, and spent time on loan at Chorley and Chester.

