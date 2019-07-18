Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker banned for breaching betting rules

Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been banned from playing football for two weeks and fined £75,000 after being found guilty of breaching betting rules.

Sturridge, 29, was given a six-week ban, four of which were suspended, and is free to play again on 31 July.

The Football Association says it will appeal against the dismissal by an independent regulatory commission of various charges alleging he passed on inside information over a potential transfer in January 2018.

Liverpool announced in June that Sturridge - who scored eight times in 26 appearances for England - would be leaving the club this summer at the end of his contract.

The commission found two of 11 charges against him were proved - that the former Manchester City and Chelsea forward had instructed his brother Leon to bet on a possible move to Spanish side Sevilla FC, and that he had given him inside information.

In a statement, the FA said it "respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission's findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed".

Some of the charges which were dismissed alleged he had passed on inside information about possible moves to Inter Milan and West Brom.

In January 2018, Sturridge joined West Brom on loan until the end of the season.

When he was charged with misconduct by the FA in November 2018, a Liverpool spokesman said Sturridge had co-operated fully "throughout this process" and "stated categorically that he has never gambled on football".

Earlier this month, the striker made headlines when offering a £30,000 reward for the return of his missing dog Lucci.

Sturridge said he was "absolutely delighted" after the return of the Pomeranian, which disappeared during a break-in at his house in Los Angeles.