Brianna Visalli: Birmingham City Women sign West Ham midfielder

Brianna Visalli was a substitute in West Ham's FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City

Birmingham City Women have signed American attacking midfielder Brianna Visalli from Women's Super League rivals West Ham.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in 30 games for the Hammers after joining from Chicago Red Stars last summer.

Visalli was capped by the USA at Under-23 level, but is eligible for England as her mother was born in Suffolk.

"She'll give us experience, consistency and leadership in midfield," said Birmingham manager Marta Tejedor.

