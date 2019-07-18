Dan Crowley: Birmingham City sign Willem II midfielder for undisclosed fee

Dan Crowley is eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland and has been watched by Mick McCarthy

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Dan Crowley from Dutch side Willem II for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, capped by England at Under-19 level, has signed an initial two-year deal at the Championship club.

Crowley started his career with Aston Villa and Arsenal, spending time on loan with Barnsley, Oxford and Go Ahead Eagles before joining Willem in 2017.

He played 34 times in the Eredivisie last term and also helped Willem reach the final of the Dutch Cup.

The playmaker's contract at Birmingham contains the option of a further year, and he is Pep Clotet's first signing since being named caretaker head coach last month.

