Women's Premiership: Linfield, Glens and Swifts secure wins

Linfield forward Kirsty McGuinness has won 41 caps for Northern Ireland

Linfield Ladies hammered Cliftonville 8-0 while Women's Premiership leaders Glentoran beat Crusaders 2-0 and Sion Swifts put 10 past Comber Rec.

Blues skipper Kirsty McGuinness hit a hat-trick while her sister Caitlin McGuinness, Rebecca Bassett, Abbie Magee and Casey Howe (2) also netted.

Joely Andrews and Kerry Beattie were on target at Seaview as the Glens stayed above the Blues on goal difference.

Sion Swifts brought up double figures with a 10-0 rout of Comber Rec.

The Swifts remain within two points of the leading pair - Moya Feehan, Chloe McGlade, Kerry Brown and Roma McLaughlin all struck twice while Ebony Leckey and Michelle McDaid also scored.

Caitlin McGuinness got the ball rolling for Linfield at Solitude and Kirsty doubled the lead before Rebecca Bassett and Abbie Magee added further first-half goals.

Phil Lewis's side did not ease up in the second half with captain McGuinness and Howe netting within the space of a minute.

The Northern Ireland striker completed her treble and Howe added her second as Linfield reduced the goal difference on Glentoran to four.