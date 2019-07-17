Huddersfield Town: Football Association request club's 'observations' over 2019-20 kit

Paddy Power were confirmed as Huddersfield's new main sponsor on Monday

Huddersfield Town have been contacted by the Football Association about the large sponsors' logo the Championship side have said will feature on their kit for the 2019-20 season.

The Terriers revealed the shirt on Wednesday and wore it in their friendly with Rochdale that evening.

But it appears to breach FA guidelines on shirt sponsorship, raising the possibility of it being banned.

The FA has asked Huddersfield for their observations about the kit.

"The FA has clear kit and advertising regulations for all club matchday kits," the FA said in a statement.

"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action."

FA regulations clearly state a playing kit is only permitted to have "one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt".

Huddersfield have said it will be their home kit for the upcoming season and confirmed it will go on sale on Saturday.

The club's shirt sponsor Paddy Power has not responded to questions on whether the kit is a spoof or may breach regulations, and referred instead to its own statement.

"We're delighted to work with Huddersfield Town on this bold new kit design," it said.

"As a brand which embraces doing things differently, we didn't want to get into shirt sponsorship just to do the same as everyone else. We feel the diagonal design will be the most distinctive sponsor logo in the Football League - appropriate for the most distinctive sponsor there is.

"We're sure Huddersfield fans will be delighted with this season's kit."