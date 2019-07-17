William Saliba: Arsenal close to completing £27m signing of Saint-Etienne defender

By David Ornstein

BBC Sport

William Saliba
William Saliba (left) joined Saint-Etienne in 2016

Arsenal are set to beat Tottenham to the signing of teenage defender William Saliba from Saint-Etienne.

The 18-year-old France youth international will return to the Ligue 1 club next season on loan before heading to the Gunners in 2020.

Arsenal are understood to be paying 30m euros (£27m) for Saliba with the fee paid in instalments.

The Gunners are also working on a deal to take the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan.

The 22-year-old would fill the gap left by the departed Aaron Ramsey.

Meanwhile, the London club are continuing their pursuit of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

