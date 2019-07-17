Myles Kenlock: Ipswich Town defender extends deal which will expire in 2022
-
- From the section Ipswich
Defender Myles Kenlock has signed a new deal at League One side Ipswich Town until 2022, with the option of a further year at Portman Road.
The 22-year-old full-back signed professional terms in August 2015, and has since played 60 games.
Kenlock joined the club as a youth, and made his debut in the EFL Cup win over Stevenage in the 2015-16 season.
Last season the Croydon-born player made 19 appearances as the Tractor Boys finished bottom of the Championship.