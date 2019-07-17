Dom Bernard: Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Birmingham City full-back

Bernard made 36 appearances for National League side Aldershot Town last season

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed full-back Dom Bernard on a one-year contract.

The 22-year-old has been training with Mark Cooper's team since being released by Birmingham City earlier this summer.

Gloucester-born Bernard primarily plays on the right, but has also played as a left full-back or in a back three.

"The club is unique and eye-catching, with me being a local, living close by and coming to games in the past," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I like to think I'm versatile. I pretty much have experience in any defensive role, which helps me in my game.

"Looking at last season, the team had a great campaign and I'm here for healthy competition and hopefully the team can make that extra push for promotion."

