Quiz: Kilmarnock in European competition - test your knowledge

Kilmarnock's Bobby Williamson and Ally McCoist
Europa League first qualifying round: Kilmarnock v Connah's Quay Nomads
Venue: Rugby Park Date: 18 July Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Kilmarnock host Connah's Quay Nomads in the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie on Thursday, but how is your knowledge of the Ayrshire club's previous European campaigns?

See how you get on with these 10 questions...

