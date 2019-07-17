Welsh Premier Women's League: Cardiff Met host Swansea City in opener

  • From the section Welsh
Cardiff Met Women celebrate
Cardiff Met will compete in the Women's Champions League in August

Welsh Premier Women's League champions Cardiff Met will face last season's runners-up Swansea City in their opening game.

Met completed the domestic treble in 2018-19 by also winning the FAW Women's Cup and the Welsh Premier Women's Cup.

Newly promoted Aberystwyth host Rhyl on the opening weekend of the league campaign on Sunday, 8 September.

The first round of the new League Cup will kick-off on Sunday, 1 September.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you