Tom Hamer: Oldham Athletic defender extends deal with club
Defender Tom Hamer has signed a new two-year contract extension with League Two club Oldham Athletic until 2022.
The 19-year-old joined the Latics in 2015 and made his first-team debut in their EFL Trophy win over Leicester City Under-21s in January 2018.
Academy graduate Hamer played 35 games in all competitions last season, having amassed 44 senior appearances in total.
Meanwhile, former first-team coach Paul Murray has returned as academy manager at Boundary Park.
He will begin his new role on Friday, 19 July.