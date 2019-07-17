Tom Hamer: Oldham Athletic defender extends deal with club

  • From the section Oldham
Tom Hamer
Tom Hamer has already captained Oldham despite still in his teens

Defender Tom Hamer has signed a new two-year contract extension with League Two club Oldham Athletic until 2022.

The 19-year-old joined the Latics in 2015 and made his first-team debut in their EFL Trophy win over Leicester City Under-21s in January 2018.

Academy graduate Hamer played 35 games in all competitions last season, having amassed 44 senior appearances in total.

Meanwhile, former first-team coach Paul Murray has returned as academy manager at Boundary Park.

He will begin his new role on Friday, 19 July.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you