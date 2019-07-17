Tom Hamer: Oldham Athletic defender extends deal with club

From the section

Tom Hamer has already captained Oldham despite still in his teens

Defender Tom Hamer has signed a new two-year contract extension with League Two club Oldham Athletic until 2022.

The 19-year-old joined the Latics in 2015 and made his first-team debut in their EFL Trophy win over Leicester City Under-21s in January 2018.

Academy graduate Hamer played 35 games in all competitions last season, having amassed 44 senior appearances in total.

Meanwhile, former first-team coach Paul Murray has returned as academy manager at Boundary Park.

He will begin his new role on Friday, 19 July.