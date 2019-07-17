Asia Cup: Wolves thrash Newcastle on day of Steve Bruce's appointment

Diogo Jota scored two first-half goals as Wolves cruised to victory

Newcastle were beaten 4-0 by Wolves in a pre-season friendly in China, on the day Steve Bruce was appointed as the club's new manager.

Bruce was travelling to the Far East as Wolves took a 3-0 half-time lead in the Asia Cup, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring once and Diogo Jota twice.

The Magpies improved after the break but Tom Allan's own goal completed a comprehensive defeat.

Wolves will face Manchester City or West Ham in the final on Saturday.

The Midlands club took an early lead when Jota latched onto Jonny's square pass before shooting low past Freddie Woodman.

Wolves doubled their lead moments later when 19-year-old Gibbs-White, who will be hoping to improve on last season's total of five league starts, fired past Woodman with a confident finish.

Jota added a third five minutes before the interval when he dispossessed a hesitant Isaac Hayden inside the Newcastle box before slotting the ball into the corner.

Both sides made changes at the interval and Newcastle, who had been without a manager since Rafa Benitez left the club at the end of June, moved the ball with greater intent in the final third before youngster Allan inadvertently headed into his own net.