European Football: New Saints valuable Champions League win

Dean Ebbe's second-half goal secured victory for New Saints in Kosovo

Welsh champions The New Saints will bank close to £1m from European success this season following a win that could also be priceless for domestic rivals.

New Saints' 3-2 aggregate victory over Feronikeli saw them progress to the Champions League second qualifying round to face FC Copenhagen.

They are already guaranteed €920,000 - close to £830,000 - in prize money.

But just as valuable is that Wales should now retain four European places next season.

Cardiff Met and Barry Town were both eliminated in the Europa League preliminary rounds, while Connah's Quay are 2-1 down after the first leg of their first qualifying round tie with Kilmarnock.

Defeat for TNS could have seen Wales drop in Uefa's coefficient ranking systems that decide how many European competition places are on offer to each domestic league, with Wales under threat of losing one of their Europa League entries.

"I think (our) win has probably ensured Wales keeps all its Uefa spots for next season," New Saints chairman Mike Harris told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'd like to think the rest of the league was behind us because of that - and certainly there were some nice comments on social media from fans of other teams.

"As a league we don't want to lose any spots because the cash it brings in to the teams can be paramount."

Saints now face Copenhagen, with the Danish champions visiting Park Hall for the first leg on Thursday, 23 July.

The New Saints - Welsh Premier League champions for the past eight seasons - could earn a further €480,000 (£432,000) if they pull off an unlikely shock against a side including six current Denmark internationals.

"It was always going to be one of the tougher ties but we're looking forward to it," Harris said. "The prize money exceeds our annual playing budget.

"As a club with all the other things you now need to do with licensing and academy, it ensures we go a long way to breaking even which has to be the aim of every club, to live within their means.

"I wouldn't say it's a lifeline but it's money that's well needed. We don't attract TV deals or naming right sponsorship like other leagues so it is tough out there.

"I was speaking to the president of Feronikeli who said their playing budget was €1.6m, which is nearly three times ours.

"It's tough but hopefully we can give (Copenhagen) a scare. We're very much underdogs but we always back ourselves at home."