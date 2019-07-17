Ben Fox: Burton Albion midfielder out until March with knee injury

Ben Fox has also spent time on loan at Gateshead, Solihull Moors and Tamworth during his career

Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox will be out for up to eight months after suffering a knee ligament injury.

The 21-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a pre-season friendly at Matlock on Saturday.

Fox made 36 appearances for the League One Brewers last season, scoring once.

"It's a big blow losing Ben for seven or eight months. It's a big blow for him first of all, and then for us, as he was going to play a big role," said Burton manager Nigel Clough.

"Mentally and physically it is a big challenge for Ben. But he's a level-headed lad and that will help, and the changing room he has around him."

The injury is similar to that suffered by Burton striker Liam Boyce in 2017, keeping him out for six months.