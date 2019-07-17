Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United in talks with midfielder over new deal

Kalvin Phillips is on Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia

Leeds are in talks about a new deal with midfielder Kalvin Phillips, chief executive Angus Kinnear has confirmed.

Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in 23-year-old Phillips, who was outstanding as the Whites reached last season's Championship play-offs.

But after failing to end a 15-year exile from the Premier League, Leeds face a battle to keep Phillips, who is rated at around £20m.

"We want him to play in the Premier League for Leeds United," Kinnear said.

Speaking at a beach party for fans in Cottesloe, Australia, before the pre-season game with Manchester United at the Optus Stadium, Kinnear underlined the club's desire to keep Phillips in manager Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

"We are talking about a new contract. We want to keep all our best players and Kalvin is part of the plan," he said.

Phillips, who can also play in central defence, made 46 appearances last season as Leeds finished third in the Championship, but were then beaten by Derby in the play-off semi-finals.