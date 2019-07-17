Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town manager charged with actual bodily harm

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following a post-match incident in the tunnel at Barnsley on 13 April.

Police investigated the incident which they say left a man with facial injuries after Barnsley beat Fleetwood 4-2 in a League One game at Oakwell.

Barton has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 9 October 2019.

