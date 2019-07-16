Football gossip: Rose, Ceballos, Fernandes, Eriksen, Soares, Saliba

Football gossip

Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 22, is close to signing for Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is one of the names that has been identified by Atletico Madrid as they look to sign a playmaker. (Evening Standard)

England left-back Danny Rose, 29, will not travel with the Spurs squad on their pre-season tour to Singapore, with a view to him being sold. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have made a big-money offer to Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (Mirror)

Barcelona are interested in bringing Real Betis' 22-year-old Spain Under-21 left-back Junior Firpo to the Camp Nou this summer to provide cover for Jordi Alba. (Marca)

Arsenal have sent a club doctor to Brazil to check the status of 23-year-old Everton Soares as a deal to sign Gremio's Brazil striker edges closer. (Fox Sports via Metro)

William Saliba wants to seal a transfer to Arsenal but St Etienne prefer rivals Tottenham's offer for the 18-year-old central defender. (The Sun)

Liverpool have included Andy Lonergan, 35, on their pre-season tour of North America owing to a shortage of cover at goalkeeper. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City appear to have made significant strides in a deal for Bordeaux's Younousse Sankhare after the 29-year-old Senegal midfielder was left out of the French club's squad for their summer tour to the United States. (Wales Online)

Atalanta's 23-year-old Italy defender Gianluca Mancini is set to sign for Roma for 26m (£23.48m). (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Parma have re-signed 27-year-old Italian striker Roberto Inglese from Napoli on another loan deal - although the club have an obligation to buy him. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

