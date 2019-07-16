Jay Fulton treble gives Swansea City pre-season win at Yeovil Town
-
- From the section Swansea
Midfielder Jay Fulton scored a hat-trick as Swansea City coasted to a 6-1 friendly win at Yeovil Town.
Bersant Celina opened the scoring before Scot Fulton swivelled on a shot to crash home from almost 30 yards.
Lee Bradbury's far post header replied for Yeovil, before Fulton tapped home.
Fulton completed his treble with a fierce rising drive early in the second half, before Barry McKay and Courtney Baker-Richardson netted to underline the domination of Steve Cooper's side.