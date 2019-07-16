Rhys Healey leaves Cardiff City to return to MK Dons

Rhys Healey scored eight goals in 15 league starts for MK Dons last season

MK Dons have made Cardiff City striker Rhys Healey their seventh signing of the summer for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Stadium MK, scoring nine goals in 21 games to help the club win promotion to League One.

He returned to the Bluebirds in January and made three appearances in the Premier League.

"It was a no brainer for me. As soon as this move came around, I was desperate to get it done," said Healey.

