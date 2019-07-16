Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea sack coach Paul Put amidst air of "mistrust"

As well as Guinea Paul Put has coached The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Jordan and Kenya at international level

Belgian coach Paul Put has been sacked as coach of Guinea after the team's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The country's football federation, Feguifoot, said in a statement that it was due to "poor results".

It also added that there had been an "atmosphere of mistrust created and maintained by the coach between the players and the technical staff."

Put has denied allegations about his handling of the team following reports of problems in local media.

Guinea were knocked out of the Nations Cup 3-0 by Algeria in the last 16.

The Syli Nationale had made it past the group stage as one of the best third-places teams following a draw with Madagascar, a loss to Nigeria and a win over Burundi.

Put had been in charge of Guinea since March 2018 and helped them qualify for the Nations Cup finals as they finished top of their group, unbeaten and ahead of Ivory Coast.