Ben Barclay: Accrington sign defender on free transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion

Accrington have signed defender Ben Barclay on a free transfer from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old joins the League One side on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Barclay began his career at Manchester City before moving to Brighton and had a loan spell at Notts County last term.

"It's a chance for him to kick on in League One and get more league experience under his belt," Accrington boss John Coleman said.

