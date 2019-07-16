Martha Thomas: West Ham Women sign versatile forward from Le Havre

Martha Thomas spent just one season in France with Le Havre

Women's Super League side West Ham have signed versatile forward Martha Thomas from French club Le Havre.

The 23-year-old was born in Dorset but grew up in the United States and played for college side Charlotte 49ers.

West Ham boss Matt Beard said he was "excited" to bring in a player who he can use as a striker, winger or have drop back into midfield.

"One thing about Martha is that she is a brilliant finisher. I'm looking forward to working with her," he added.

