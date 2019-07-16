Sebastian Haller: West Ham set to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker

West Ham United are set to sign to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastian Haller after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

The German club say the 25-year-old former France Under-21 international has been given clearance to have a medical in London.

Haller scored 20 goals in 41 games for Eintracht last season.

It is reported that he will move for £45m, which would be a club record fee for the Premier League side.

More to follow.

