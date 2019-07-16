Kyle Letheren: Salford City sign former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper

Kyle Letheren made 15 appearances for Plymouth Argyle last season
Salford City have signed former Plymouth goalkeeper Kyle Letheren on a one-year deal after he left the Pilgrims at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at Swansea City, joined Argyle in 2017 and made 23 appearances for the club.

"I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait for the season to get started," the Welshman told the Salford website.

"The club are on an upwards spiral like everybody knows, and I think Salford's on everybody's lips at the minute."

