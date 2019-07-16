Ethan Ampadu: Chelsea defender set to leave on loan

Ethan Ampadu has played eight times for Wales

Chelsea's teenage Wales defender Ethan Ampadu is likely to leave the club on loan this season, manager Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The centre-back, 18, has not joined the Premier League club's pre-season tour of Japan in anticipation of a move.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Ampadu, who has played 12 times for Chelsea's first team.

He made his debut in December 2017 and featured five times under Maurizio Sarri last season.

Capped eight times by his country, Ampadu started his career at League Two side Exeter City - making his debut at the age of 15 - before a move to Chelsea in 2017.

He signed a new five-year contract with the Stamford Bridge club in September 2018.