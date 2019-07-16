Ryan Gauld: Scot stays in Portugal with Farense after Sporting exit

Ryan Gauld in action for Hibs last season
Ryan Gauld returned to Scotland with Hibs last season

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld has signed a two-year deal at Farense after leaving Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old was on loan at the Portuguese second tier side for the first half of last season before a temporary switch to Hibs in January.

Injury restricted Gauld to just five starts during his time at Easter Road.

Farense, who finished 10th last term, have included the option of a third year on Gauld's contract, along with a €4m (£3.6m) release clause.

Gauld joined Sporting Lisbon from Dundee United in 2014 for a £3m fee.

But he only made five first-team appearances, with loan spells at Vitoria Setubal and Desportivo das Aves prior to last season, and has been allowed to move on with a year remaining on his original deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you