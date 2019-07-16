Ryan Gauld: Scot stays in Portugal with Farense after Sporting exit
Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld has signed a two-year deal at Farense after leaving Sporting Lisbon.
The 23-year-old was on loan at the Portuguese second tier side for the first half of last season before a temporary switch to Hibs in January.
Injury restricted Gauld to just five starts during his time at Easter Road.
Farense, who finished 10th last term, have included the option of a third year on Gauld's contract, along with a €4m (£3.6m) release clause.
Gauld joined Sporting Lisbon from Dundee United in 2014 for a £3m fee.
But he only made five first-team appearances, with loan spells at Vitoria Setubal and Desportivo das Aves prior to last season, and has been allowed to move on with a year remaining on his original deal.
