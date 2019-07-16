Scottish Gossip: Kieran Tierney, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal will make a revised offer for Kieran Tierney - but won't go above the £25m that has already been tabled and the Celtic full-back will not push for a move. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is convinced Arsenal target Kieran Tierney will finish career at the Scottish champions - after he's played in England. (Sun)

Defender Alex Bruce, 34, is returning to Kilmarnock on a one-year deal after making five appearances on loan last season. (Daily Record)

Dundee have moved into pole position in the fight to land Aberdeen striker Stevie May on a permanent basis. (Daily Record)

Rangers are made to wait on a possible loan return for Ryan Kent as Liverpool confirm the winger is in their US tour squad. (Daily Record)

Hibs are running the rule over Bristol City winger Jonny Smith and the 21-year-old scored as a trialist in a reserve defeat to Newcastle United's Under-23 side yesterday. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Paul Heckingbottom urges Josh Campbell, 19, to make the most of the opportunity presented to him as the Hibs head coach continues to look to strengthen his midfield. (Edinburgh Evening News)

New signing Funso Ojo will give Aberdeen a creative spark and help them build from the back, says former Motherwell boss Stuart McCall, who managed the Belgian at Scunthorpe. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein will not rush into recruiting a new holding midfielder, with Peter Haring expected to be sidelined for up to two months. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Winger Jordan Jones reckons stiff competition for places will bring out the best in Rangers' attackers this season. (Sun)

Ross County striker Declan McManus is wanted by Falkirk on a season-long loan. (Daily Express, print edition)

"I want to play for Scotland in a major tournament," says 23-year-old former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson, who will be playing in Serie A with Hellas Verona next season. (Football Scotland)

Former Celtic and Hibs striker Anthony Stokes is poised to sign for Turkish First Division club Adana Demirspor. (Daily Mail)

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld is to sign for second-tier Portuguese side Farense after cutting short his Sporting Lisbon deal. (Football Scotland)