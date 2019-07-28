Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dundee15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 6Meekings
  • 3McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 10McGowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Marshall
  • 9Nelson
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 7Todd
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Mulligan
  • 31Cunningham

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 24Trafford
  • 14Vincent
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 8Carson
  • 12McHattie
  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
Referee:
Nick Walsh

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts42206339
2East Fife42115328
3Dundee Utd42116427
4Stenhousemuir410346-23
5Cowdenbeath410327-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar43019459
3Montrose411249-55
4St Johnstone41036513
5Brechin4013112-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431081711
2Alloa42118807
3Arbroath420210826
4Elgin41127705
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Cove Rangers41126514
5Raith Rovers4103411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell44001301312
2Morton421114868
3Queen of Sth4121101006
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic4013313-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton42208539
3Airdrieonians411278-15
4Queen's Park403134-14
5Clyde401359-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston4310103711
2Ayr421112577
3Falkirk42116337
4Stranraer41129545
5Berwick4004021-210

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline4301133109
2Albion421137-47
3St Mirren41213306
4East Kilbride411215-45
5Edinburgh City410324-23
View full Scottish League Cup tables

