Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park0Clyde0

Queen's Park v Clyde

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Magee
  • 6Clark
  • 4Little
  • 2Grant
  • 7Lidohren
  • 8Block
  • 3Summers
  • 10Moore
  • 9Agyeman
  • 11Purdue

Substitutes

  • 12Kouider-Aissa
  • 14Main
  • 15Martin
  • 16Dickson
  • 20McDougall

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 6McStay
  • 8Wallace
  • 10Lyon
  • 7Lamont
  • 11Smith
  • 9Syvertsen

Substitutes

  • 12Fitzpatrick
  • 14Goodwillie
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Duffie
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Hand ball by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Creag Little.

Attempt blocked. Tony Wallace (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Cameron Clark (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts42206339
2East Fife42115328
3Dundee Utd42116427
4Stenhousemuir410346-23
5Cowdenbeath410327-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar43019459
3Montrose411249-55
4St Johnstone41036513
5Brechin4013112-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431081711
2Alloa42118807
3Arbroath420210826
4Elgin41127705
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Cove Rangers41126514
5Raith Rovers4103411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell44001301312
2Morton421114868
3Queen of Sth4121101006
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic4013313-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton42208539
3Airdrieonians411278-15
4Queen's Park403134-14
5Clyde401359-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston4310103711
2Ayr421112577
3Falkirk42116337
4Stranraer41129545
5Berwick4004021-210

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline4301133109
2Albion421137-47
3St Mirren41213306
4East Kilbride411215-45
5Edinburgh City410324-23
View full Scottish League Cup tables

