Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Queen's Park v Clyde
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Magee
- 6Clark
- 4Little
- 2Grant
- 7Lidohren
- 8Block
- 3Summers
- 10Moore
- 9Agyeman
- 11Purdue
Substitutes
- 12Kouider-Aissa
- 14Main
- 15Martin
- 16Dickson
- 20McDougall
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 6McStay
- 8Wallace
- 10Lyon
- 7Lamont
- 11Smith
- 9Syvertsen
Substitutes
- 12Fitzpatrick
- 14Goodwillie
- 15Johnston
- 16Duffie
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Hand ball by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Creag Little.
Attempt blocked. Tony Wallace (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cameron Clark (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.