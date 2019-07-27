Ayr United v Stranraer
-
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 11McCowan
- 23Docherty
- 18Murdoch
- 30Kelly
- 8Doolan
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 2Muirhead
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 12McGuffie
- 17Ross
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
Stranraer
- 21Burgess
- 5Hamilton
- 22Hamill
- 4Cummins
- 17Smith
- 6McManus
- 23Thomson
- 3Allan
- 7Hilton
- 14Elliott
- 12Pignatiello
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 2Robertson
- 11Smith
- 18Dangana
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine