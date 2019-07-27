Arbroath v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Kader
- 10Swankie
- 7Gold
- 11Linn
- 9Doris
- 14Spence
Substitutes
- 6Whatley
- 8McKenna
- 15Donnelly
- 16Stewart
- 17Wilson
- 18Murphy
Alloa
- 21Henry
- 2Robertson
- 5Graham
- 4Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 6Brown
- 8Flannigan
- 10Trouten
- 9Buchanan
- 11O'Hara
Substitutes
- 1Wilson
- 12Thomson
- 14Hetherington
- 15O'Donnel
- 16Stirling
- 17Gillespie
- 18Murray
- Referee:
- Barry Cook