Scottish League Cup - Group E
Morton15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 2Tumilty
  • 8McAlister
  • 5Grant
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Lyon
  • 6Jacobs
  • 11McHugh
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 19Cadden
  • 21Sutton

Substitutes

  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 14Salkeld
  • 25McGrattan
  • 40Wylie

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 18Semple
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 25Paton
  • 8Kidd
  • 6Pybus
  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver
  • 9Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 14McCarthy
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 24Williams
  • 29Williamson
  • 30Burns
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts32105238
2Dundee Utd42116427
3East Fife32014226
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir300326-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar32017346
3St Johnstone31025323
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin3003011-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431081711
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin41127705
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians31115505
4Queen's Park302134-13
5Clyde300359-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
