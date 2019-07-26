Scottish League Cup - Group C
Elgin0Hibernian1

Elgin City v Hibernian

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8MacEwan
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11Omar
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Ballam
  • 17Loveland
  • 18Scott
  • 21Dunn

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 24McGregor
  • 18Jackson
  • 43Mackie
  • 7Horgan
  • 14Mallan
  • 6Vela
  • 11Newell
  • 22Kamberi
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 4Hanlon
  • 10Boyle
  • 17James
  • 23Allan
  • 28Maxwell
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sean Mackie (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Adam Jackson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Russell Dingwall.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Hibernian 1. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.

Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts32105238
2Dundee Utd42116427
3East Fife32014226
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir300326-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar32017346
3St Johnstone31025323
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin3003011-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431071611
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin41127615
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians31115505
4Queen's Park302134-13
5Clyde300359-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

