Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elgin City v Hibernian
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7Cooper
- 8MacEwan
- 6Dingwall
- 11Omar
- 10Sutherland
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Willis
- 14McGowan
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Ballam
- 17Loveland
- 18Scott
- 21Dunn
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 24McGregor
- 18Jackson
- 43Mackie
- 7Horgan
- 14Mallan
- 6Vela
- 11Newell
- 22Kamberi
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 4Hanlon
- 10Boyle
- 17James
- 23Allan
- 28Maxwell
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean Mackie (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Jackson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Russell Dingwall.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Hibernian 1. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daryl Horgan.
Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.