Airdrieonians v Queen's Park
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 6Fordyce
- 4Kerr
- 5Crighton
- 3Eckersley
- 8Wedderburn
- 18Millar
- 17Smith
- 10Hawkshaw
- 7Thomson
- 11Roy
Substitutes
- 9Gallagher
- 15Carrick
- 16Ross
- 19Russell
- 22O'Reilly
- 29Cowan
- 30McNeil
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Jamieson
- 6Clark
- 4Little
- 2Mortimer
- 11Purdue
- 8McGrorySubstituted forMainat 13'minutes
- 10Galt
- 3Summers
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 7Agyeman
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Grant
- 15Main
- 16Martin
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Queen's Park 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Queen's Park 1.
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).
Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Galt.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Josh Kerr.
Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).
Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).
Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Main replaces Calvin McGrory because of an injury.
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Queen's Park 1. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alfredo Agyeman.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by William Mortimer.
Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).
Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Kick Off
First Half begins.