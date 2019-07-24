Scottish League Cup - Group F
Airdrieonians0Queen's Park1

Airdrieonians v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 4Kerr
  • 5Crighton
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 18Millar
  • 17Smith
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 7Thomson
  • 11Roy

Substitutes

  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Carrick
  • 16Ross
  • 19Russell
  • 22O'Reilly
  • 29Cowan
  • 30McNeil

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6Clark
  • 4Little
  • 2Mortimer
  • 11Purdue
  • 8McGrorySubstituted forMainat 13'minutes
  • 10Galt
  • 3Summers
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 7Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Grant
  • 15Main
  • 16Martin
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Cameron Clark.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Queen's Park 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Queen's Park 1.

Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).

Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Galt.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Josh Kerr.

Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).

Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).

Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Main replaces Calvin McGrory because of an injury.

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Queen's Park 1. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alfredo Agyeman.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by William Mortimer.

Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park).

Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42116427
2East Fife32014226
3Hearts31203126
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir301214-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4400112912
2Forfar32017256
3St Johnstone31023303
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin300309-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32106158
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle42206428
2Hamilton31205326
3Queen's Park31112205
4Airdrieonians310234-13
5Clyde301247-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

