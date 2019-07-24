First Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Brechin City 0.
St Johnstone v Brechin City
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 15Kerr
- 2Duffy
- 3Tanser
- 11Swanson
- 8Davidson
- 20McClean
- 33Kennedy
- 9Kane
- 17O'Halloran
Substitutes
- 6Anderson
- 12Parish
- 18McCann
- 22Hendry
- 26Craig
- 50Northcott
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2McIntosh
- 6Reekie
- 5Hill
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Reid
- 8Brown
- 10McCord
- 4Inglis
- 11Knox
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14Crawford
- 15Smith
- 21O'Neil
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Wallace Duffy (St. Johnstone).
Ross Brown (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Swanson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Knox (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Brechin City 0. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Murray Davidson.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Attempt missed. Richard Foster (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Reid (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Murray Davidson.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matthew Knox.
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matthew Knox.
Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Brechin City 0. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty St. Johnstone. Matthew Kennedy draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Swanson (St. Johnstone).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.