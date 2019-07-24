Second Half begins Ross County 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Ross County v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Fraser
- 5Morris
- 4Fontaine
- 3Kelly
- 7Gardyne
- 24Paton
- 11Vigurs
- 20Spittal
- 9Mckay
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 12Grivosti
- 14Mullin
- 15Watson
- 22Power
- 23Chalmers
- 27Stewart
- 41Dixon-Hodge
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Docherty
- 5Whyte
- 3Bain
- 7Coupe
- 6Robertson
- 8MacKintosh
- 11Forbes
- 10Tapping
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Kirkpatrick
- 15Irvine
- 16Aitken
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Ross County 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt saved. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high.
Attempt blocked. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Hand ball by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Billy Mckay (Ross County).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Liam Fontaine.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.