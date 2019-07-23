Scottish League Cup - Group D
Raith Rovers2Peterhead0

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 14Vitoria
  • 22Bowie
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 11Anderson
  • 16McKay
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 20McGurn
  • 21Tait

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3BoyleBooked at 26mins
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Brown
  • 10Leitch
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 14Fraser
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Michael Miller (Raith Rovers).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 0. Michael Miller (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieron Bowie.

Hand ball by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Matthews.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
