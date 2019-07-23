Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Raith Rovers v Peterhead
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 14Vitoria
- 22Bowie
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 11Anderson
- 16McKay
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 20McGurn
- 21Tait
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3BoyleBooked at 26mins
- 7Stevenson
- 8Brown
- 10Leitch
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 6Ferry
- 14Fraser
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Patrick Boyle (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Michael Miller (Raith Rovers).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Peterhead 0. Michael Miller (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kieron Bowie.
Hand ball by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Matthews.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.