Scottish League Cup - Group D
Inverness CT0Cove Rangers0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 8Carson
  • 14Vincent
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
  • 35Brown

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Yule
  • 4Redford
  • 5Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 7Park
  • 8Glass
  • 6Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 10Scott
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 12Wood
  • 14Brown
  • 15Burnett
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).

Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Redford (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

James Vincent (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Attempt blocked. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

