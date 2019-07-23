Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers
Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 10Doran Cogan
- 8Carson
- 14Vincent
- 11Walsh
- 7Keatings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 19Todorov
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 24Trafford
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- 35Brown
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Yule
- 4Redford
- 5Higgins
- 3Milne
- 7Park
- 8Glass
- 6Scully
- 11Masson
- 10Scott
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 12Wood
- 14Brown
- 15Burnett
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Redford (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
James Vincent (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Martin Scott (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.