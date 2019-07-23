Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Edinburgh City v East Kilbride
-
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 15Kane
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 14Crane
- 11Sinclair
- 8Walker
- 20Watson
- 10Handling
- 7Smith
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 3McIntyre
- 6Laird
- 9Henderson
- 16Shaw
- 21Adamson
- 26Court
- 33Harris
East Kilbride
- 1Martin
- 2Stevenson
- 4Reid
- 5Brownlie
- 3Coll
- 7Weir
- 8Holmes
- 6Cairns
- 11Kavanagh
- 9Paton
- 10Carmichael
Substitutes
- 12Sinnamon
- 14Brady
- 15Woods
- 16MacPherson
- 17Malcolm
- 25Kean
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by David Brownlie (East Kilbride).
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.