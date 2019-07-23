Scottish League Cup - Group H
Edinburgh City0East Kilbride0

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 15Kane
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 11Sinclair
  • 8Walker
  • 20Watson
  • 10Handling
  • 7Smith
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 3McIntyre
  • 6Laird
  • 9Henderson
  • 16Shaw
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Court
  • 33Harris

East Kilbride

  • 1Martin
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Reid
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Coll
  • 7Weir
  • 8Holmes
  • 6Cairns
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9Paton
  • 10Carmichael

Substitutes

  • 12Sinnamon
  • 14Brady
  • 15Woods
  • 16MacPherson
  • 17Malcolm
  • 25Kean
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Alan Martin.

Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).

Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by David Brownlie (East Kilbride).

Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you