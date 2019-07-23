Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Albion Rovers v St Mirren
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Smith
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7RobertsBooked at 26mins
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Stewart
- 9Osadolor
- 10East
Substitutes
- 12Phillips
- 14Paterson
- 15Gordon
- 16Wharton
- 17Carlin
- 18Krones
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 24MacPhersonSubstituted forMcAllisterat 7'minutes
- 15Baird
- 2McGinn
- 25Erhahon
- 7Magennis
- 10Andreu
- 8Flynn
- 23Djorkaeff
- 18Mullen
- 20Cooke
Substitutes
- 26Lyness
- 38Breadner
- 44Walker
- 46McAllister
- 48Glover
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Magennis.
Attempt blocked. Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cody Cooke (St. Mirren).
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oan Djorkaeff (St. Mirren).
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nicholas McAllister (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Oan Djorkaeff (St. Mirren).
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Nicholas McAllister replaces Cameron MacPherson because of an injury.
Oan Djorkaeff (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).
Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.