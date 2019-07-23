Scottish League Cup - Group H
Albion0St Mirren0

Albion Rovers v St Mirren

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Smith
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7RobertsBooked at 26mins
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Morena
  • 11Stewart
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10East

Substitutes

  • 12Phillips
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Gordon
  • 16Wharton
  • 17Carlin
  • 18Krones

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 24MacPhersonSubstituted forMcAllisterat 7'minutes
  • 15Baird
  • 2McGinn
  • 25Erhahon
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Andreu
  • 8Flynn
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 18Mullen
  • 20Cooke

Substitutes

  • 26Lyness
  • 38Breadner
  • 44Walker
  • 46McAllister
  • 48Glover
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Magennis.

Attempt blocked. Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cody Cooke (St. Mirren).

Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Oan Djorkaeff (St. Mirren).

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nicholas McAllister (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

Cody Cooke (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Oan Djorkaeff (St. Mirren).

Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Nicholas McAllister replaces Cameron MacPherson because of an injury.

Oan Djorkaeff (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).

Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
